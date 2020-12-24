Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $134.36.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $138.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Signature Bank from $100.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of SBNY traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,945. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.71 and a 200 day moving average of $101.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $68.98 and a 1 year high of $148.64.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.16). Signature Bank had a net margin of 26.12% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $412.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 24,812.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 165,665 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,748,000 after buying an additional 165,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Signature Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,507,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,126,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

