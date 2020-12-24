Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of analysts have commented on GIL shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Gildan Activewear from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. TD Securities upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

NYSE GIL traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,705. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.23 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Gildan Activewear has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $30.29.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $602.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.67 million. Gildan Activewear had a negative net margin of 13.34% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GIL. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 116.2% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the 2nd quarter valued at about $168,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and Gold Toe brands.

