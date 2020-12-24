BonusCloud 1-Day Volume Tops $3,508.00 (BXC)

BonusCloud (CURRENCY:BXC) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. During the last week, BonusCloud has traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar. BonusCloud has a total market capitalization of $637,906.57 and approximately $3,508.00 worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BonusCloud token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BonusCloud alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00047595 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000236 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004792 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004287 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $77.48 or 0.00331362 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00031263 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00016837 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004278 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About BonusCloud

BonusCloud (CRYPTO:BXC) is a token. It was first traded on December 12th, 2018. BonusCloud’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,109,383,414 tokens. BonusCloud’s official message board is medium.com/@bonuscloud . BonusCloud’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BonusCloud is bonuscloud.io

BonusCloud Token Trading

BonusCloud can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonusCloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BonusCloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BonusCloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BXCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for BonusCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BonusCloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.