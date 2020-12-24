Metal (MTL) Price Hits $0.34 on Major Exchanges

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. In the last seven days, Metal has traded down 6.8% against the dollar. One Metal token can currently be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00001440 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Metal has a market cap of $22.08 million and approximately $4.14 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Metal alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00047595 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000236 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004792 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004287 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.48 or 0.00331362 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00031263 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00016837 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004278 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Metal Token Profile

Metal (CRYPTO:MTL) is a PoPP token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,588,845 tokens. Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com . Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay

Buying and Selling Metal

Metal can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MTLUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.