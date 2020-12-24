Atlas Protocol Trading Up 9.9% This Week (ATP)

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. In the last week, Atlas Protocol has traded 9.9% higher against the dollar. One Atlas Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including BitMart and Gate.io. Atlas Protocol has a total market cap of $3.31 million and approximately $117,229.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Atlas Protocol Token Profile

Atlas Protocol’s genesis date was August 7th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 tokens. The official message board for Atlas Protocol is medium.com/@atlasp . The official website for Atlas Protocol is atlasp.io . Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Atlas Protocol

Atlas Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atlas Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atlas Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

