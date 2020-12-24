Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) to Announce $0.55 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.55 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Meritor’s earnings. Meritor reported earnings of $0.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meritor will report full year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Meritor.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $758.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.00 million. Meritor had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 8.02%. Meritor’s quarterly revenue was down 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MTOR shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised Meritor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Meritor from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Meritor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

In other Meritor news, CEO Jeffrey A. Craig sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $2,110,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,845,915.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Newlin sold 14,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total transaction of $395,925.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,595 shares of company stock valued at $3,889,490 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTOR. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meritor by 117.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meritor by 209.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meritor by 124.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Meritor in the 2nd quarter worth $140,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meritor in the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MTOR stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $27.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,385. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.01 and its 200-day moving average is $23.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 2.24. Meritor has a 52-week low of $10.91 and a 52-week high of $29.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.77.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

