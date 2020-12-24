Brookfield Renewable (NASDAQ:BEPC) Stock Price Up 7.9%

Brookfield Renewable Co. (NASDAQ:BEPC) shares shot up 7.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $57.77 and last traded at $57.65. 631,738 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 848,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.45.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut Brookfield Renewable from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.2893 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter worth $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter worth $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the third quarter worth about $29,000.

About Brookfield Renewable (NASDAQ:BEPC)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation operates renewable power assets in the United States, Brazil, and Colombia. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar plants. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

