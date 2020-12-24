Cerberus Telecom Acquisition (NYSE:CTAC) Shares Gap Down to $12.23

Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CTAC)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.23, but opened at $10.22. Cerberus Telecom Acquisition shares last traded at $10.22, with a volume of 3,185 shares changing hands.

Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:CTAC)

Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in information and communications technology industry in the United States and other developed countries.

