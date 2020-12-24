Terrace Energy Corp. (TZR.V) (CVE:TZR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Terrace Energy Corp. (TZR.V) (CVE:TZR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 100100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$957,170.00 and a PE ratio of -0.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.01 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.01.

Terrace Energy Corp. (TZR.V) (CVE:TZR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 28th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Terrace Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of conventional onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. It has an option to acquire a 50% working interest in the Maverick County project covering approximately 147,000 gross mineral acres located in Maverick County, Texas.

