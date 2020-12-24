Solid State plc (SOLI.L) (LON:SOLI) Sets New 52-Week High at $702.60

Solid State plc (SOLI.L) (LON:SOLI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 702.60 ($9.18) and last traded at GBX 702.60 ($9.18), with a volume of 4032 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 680 ($8.88).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.55, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 613.88 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 596.52. The stock has a market capitalization of £60.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.25 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a yield of 0.83%. Solid State plc (SOLI.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.85%.

Solid State plc manufactures and sells electronic equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. Its value added distribution division distributes semiconductors, related electronic and optoelectronic components, modules, and displays for use in the Internet of Things, embedded processing, control, wireless and wired communications, power management, optical emitters and sensors, and LED lighting.

