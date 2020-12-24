Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Trading Up 7.7%

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)’s share price rose 7.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $48.00 and last traded at $47.26. Approximately 587,634 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 531,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.90.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HIBB. ValuEngine cut Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Hibbett Sports from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. TheStreet upgraded Hibbett Sports from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. 140166 increased their price objective on Hibbett Sports from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.40.

Get Hibbett Sports alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $784.42 million, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $1.00. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $331.38 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Alton E. Yother sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $275,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,913.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 635.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 5,647 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Hibbett Sports during the 3rd quarter worth $261,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports during the third quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports during the third quarter worth $276,000.

About Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and e-commerce Websites under the hibbett.com and citygear.com names.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.