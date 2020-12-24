Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Trading Up 7.7%

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)’s share price rose 7.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $48.00 and last traded at $47.26. Approximately 587,634 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 531,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.90.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HIBB. ValuEngine cut Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Hibbett Sports from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. TheStreet upgraded Hibbett Sports from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. 140166 increased their price objective on Hibbett Sports from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.40.
The stock has a market cap of $784.42 million, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
In other news, Director Alton E. Yother sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $275,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,913.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 635.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 5,647 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Hibbett Sports during the 3rd quarter worth $261,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports during the third quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports during the third quarter worth $276,000.
About Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB)
Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and e-commerce Websites under the hibbett.com and citygear.com names.
Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity
Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.