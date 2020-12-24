Pmeer Market Capitalization Hits $1.96 Million (PMEER)

Pmeer (CURRENCY:PMEER) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Pmeer has a total market capitalization of $1.96 million and $338,560.00 worth of Pmeer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pmeer has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Pmeer coin can currently be bought for about $0.0229 or 0.00000202 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004284 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001121 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.10 or 0.00137573 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00022000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.35 or 0.00678600 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.60 or 0.00152581 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $87.28 or 0.00374023 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00063255 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00095801 BTC.

About Pmeer

Pmeer’s total supply is 200,287,810 coins and its circulating supply is 85,581,490 coins. Pmeer’s official website is www.qitmeer.net

Pmeer Coin Trading

Pmeer can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pmeer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pmeer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pmeer using one of the exchanges listed above.

