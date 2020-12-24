Ambrosus Price Hits $0.0117 on Top Exchanges (AMB)

Ambrosus (CURRENCY:AMB) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Ambrosus has a total market cap of $4.79 million and $364,535.00 worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ambrosus token can now be purchased for about $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ambrosus has traded down 7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ambrosus Profile

Ambrosus is a token. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 468,589,801 tokens and its circulating supply is 407,403,759 tokens. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ambrosus is blog.ambrosus.com . The official website for Ambrosus is ambrosus.com . Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ambrosus Token Trading

Ambrosus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ambrosus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ambrosus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

