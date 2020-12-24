Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.40.

Several analysts have commented on MGY shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

Magnolia Oil & Gas stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.36. 32,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,999,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.08. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $3.23 and a 12 month high of $13.28.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $121.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.77 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 199.68% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen acquired 40,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.77 per share, for a total transaction of $230,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 398,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 135,812 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the third quarter valued at $437,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the third quarter worth about $307,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 10,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.30% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

