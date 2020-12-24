One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.33.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OSS shares. ValuEngine lowered One Stop Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet upgraded One Stop Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded One Stop Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.

Shares of OSS traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.65. 19,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,777. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $60.67 million, a P/E ratio of 171.09 and a beta of 2.04. One Stop Systems has a 52 week low of $0.59 and a 52 week high of $3.28.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. One Stop Systems had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $12.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.55 million.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSS. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of One Stop Systems in the third quarter worth $31,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in One Stop Systems by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 237,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 52,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in One Stop Systems by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 832,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 116,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.52% of the company’s stock.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of computing systems and components. It operates through the following segments: One Stop Systems (OSS); Concept Development Inc (CDI); and Bressner Technology GmbH. The OSS segment include manufacture of computing system for computing applications.

