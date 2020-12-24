Magna International (NYSE:MGA) PT Set at $61.50 by Raymond James

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) has been given a $61.50 target price by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential downside of 12.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MGA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Magna International from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Magna International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Magna International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet upgraded Magna International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.68.

NYSE MGA traded down $1.77 on Thursday, reaching $70.58. The company had a trading volume of 98,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,665. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.14 and its 200 day moving average is $51.49. Magna International has a 52-week low of $22.75 and a 52-week high of $74.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.61.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.11 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Magna International will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGA. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magna International by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 42,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magna International during the third quarter worth $7,122,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 1.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 87,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Magna International in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Magna International during the 3rd quarter valued at $528,000. 56.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

