Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Trading Up 8.7%

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) shares were up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.70 and last traded at $18.48. Approximately 665,874 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 857,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.00.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PTVE shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Pactiv Evergreen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.07.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.26.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the third quarter valued at about $496,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the third quarter valued at about $676,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the third quarter valued at about $162,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Pactiv Evergreen during the third quarter worth about $409,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Pactiv Evergreen during the third quarter worth about $381,000.
Pactiv Evergreen Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTVE)
Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment provides food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, plates, bowls, cutlery and straws, wraps, and cafeteria trays.
