Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Trading Up 8.7%

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) shares were up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.70 and last traded at $18.48. Approximately 665,874 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 857,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PTVE shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Pactiv Evergreen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.07.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.26.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($2.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($2.74). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pactiv Evergreen Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the third quarter valued at about $496,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the third quarter valued at about $676,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the third quarter valued at about $162,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Pactiv Evergreen during the third quarter worth about $409,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Pactiv Evergreen during the third quarter worth about $381,000.

Pactiv Evergreen Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTVE)

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment provides food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, plates, bowls, cutlery and straws, wraps, and cafeteria trays.

