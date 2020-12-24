Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) Stock Price Up 9.3%

Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG)’s share price rose 9.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.48 and last traded at $26.45. Approximately 306,028 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 220,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.21.

PASG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.50 target price on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.21 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Passage Bio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Passage Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.78.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.22 and its 200 day moving average is $19.64.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.13. On average, equities analysts expect that Passage Bio, Inc. will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Passage Bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Passage Bio by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Passage Bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Passage Bio by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 409,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,369,000 after buying an additional 17,416 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Passage Bio by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 18,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

Passage Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:PASG)

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on developing transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It has research, collaboration, and license agreement with the University of Pennsylvania and its gene therapy program; and The Trustees of the University of Pennsylvania for research and development collaborations, and exclusive license rights to patents for certain products and technologies.

