Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI) Shares Up 9.8%

Shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HJLI) rose 9.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.68 and last traded at $8.55. Approximately 451,650 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the average daily volume of 263,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.79.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HJLI shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut Hancock Jaffe Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Get Hancock Jaffe Laboratories alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.36.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Analysts predict that Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI)

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells tissue based solutions for patients with cardiovascular disease, and peripheral arterial and venous disease in the United States and Europe. It develops and manufactures bioprosthetic implantable devices for cardiovascular diseases, including the VenoValve, a porcine based device to be surgically implanted in the deep venous system of the leg to treat reflux associated with chronic venous insufficiency; and the CoreoGraft, a bovine based off the shelf conduit to be used to revascularize the heart during coronary artery bypass graft surgeries.

Read More: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Jaffe Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.