Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Trading Up 10.8%

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) shares were up 10.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.87 and last traded at $3.60. Approximately 1,816,726 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 918% from the average daily volume of 178,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.25.

Several analysts have issued reports on BLCM shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

The company has a market cap of $19.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.97.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.29) by $0.71. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $396,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.22% of the company’s stock.

About Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM)

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-603, a dual-switch GoCAR-T product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat solid tumors that express the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antigens.

