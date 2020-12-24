MingZhu Logistics (NASDAQ:YGMZ) Trading 11.6% Higher

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ)’s share price traded up 11.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.85 and last traded at $10.30. 3,159,702 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 319% from the average session volume of 753,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.23.

MingZhu Logistics Company Profile (NASDAQ:YGMZ)

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides trucking and delivery services using its truckload fleet and subcontractors in the People's Republic of China. The company provides dedicated truckload services to sizeable logistics companies, freight forwarders, and warehouse operators.

