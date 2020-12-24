Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Stock Price Up 12.8%

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)’s share price rose 12.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.42 and last traded at $23.30. Approximately 17,907,906 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 14,529,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.66.
WKHS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Workhorse Group in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on Workhorse Group in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Workhorse Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Workhorse Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.38.
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.60.
In other Workhorse Group news, CFO Steve Schrader sold 15,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $332,131.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,612,372.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Duane Hughes sold 55,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $1,209,922.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,600 shares in the company, valued at $7,317,146. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 443,720 shares of company stock worth $10,143,171. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Workhorse Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 21.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Workhorse Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:WKHS)
Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.
