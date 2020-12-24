Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Stock Price Up 12.8%

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)’s share price rose 12.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.42 and last traded at $23.30. Approximately 17,907,906 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 14,529,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.66.

WKHS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Workhorse Group in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on Workhorse Group in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Workhorse Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Workhorse Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.38.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.60.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.67). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Workhorse Group Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Workhorse Group news, CFO Steve Schrader sold 15,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $332,131.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,612,372.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Duane Hughes sold 55,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $1,209,922.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,600 shares in the company, valued at $7,317,146. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 443,720 shares of company stock worth $10,143,171. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Workhorse Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 21.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

