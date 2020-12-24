Quantum Resistant Ledger Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.97 Million (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. In the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded down 7.2% against the dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000645 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market capitalization of $10.97 million and approximately $23,983.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00014810 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001890 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00010742 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00009450 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004266 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00025550 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CRYPTO:QRL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 72,883,919 coins. The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

Quantum Resistant Ledger can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

