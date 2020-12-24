Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Shares Up 18.4% on Strong Earnings

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN)’s share price traded up 18.4% on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $3.40 and last traded at $3.35. 1,091,314 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 107% from the average session volume of 528,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.83.

The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.21. Bridgeline Digital had a positive return on equity of 31.83% and a negative net margin of 0.47%.

BLIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bridgeline Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Taglich Brothers restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Bridgeline Digital in a report on Thursday, September 24th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital during the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $11.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 2.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

About Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN)

Bridgeline Digital, Inc is an information technology company. It engages in the development of web engagement management product platform and related digital solutions. The company also enables its customers to maximize the performance of their mission critical websites, intranets, and online stores.

