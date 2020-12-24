Zacks: Brokerages Expect Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) will post ($0.17) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Venus Concept’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Venus Concept posted earnings per share of ($1.07) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 84.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Venus Concept will report full-year earnings of ($2.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.47) to ($2.01). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.42). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Venus Concept.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.46 million. Venus Concept had a negative net margin of 100.04% and a negative return on equity of 191.01%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VERO. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Venus Concept in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Venus Concept from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Oppenheimer upgraded Venus Concept from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Venus Concept in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Venus Concept in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.79.

Venus Concept stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.84. The stock had a trading volume of 37,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,040. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $75.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.82. Venus Concept has a 52-week low of $1.84 and a 52-week high of $9.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERO. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. grew its stake in Venus Concept by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. now owns 12,417,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,338,000 after buying an additional 5,400,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Venus Concept by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 813,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 53,337 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Venus Concept by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 39,657 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Venus Concept during the second quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Venus Concept during the second quarter worth $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.67% of the company’s stock.

Venus Concept Inc operates as a medical aesthetic technology company worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-treatment platform to address the aesthetic procedures without surgery or downtime; Venus Legacy, an advanced device that resolves challenging face and body aesthetic needs; Venus Velocity, a diode laser for hair removal; Venus Fiore, which addresses internal vaginal health restoration, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis reduction; Venus Viva, a customizable skin resurfacing device that allows operator control of ablation and coagulation for resolving the appearance of mild to severe skin damage for various skin types; Venus Freeze Plus, an anti-aging system for non-invasive skin tightening; and Venus Bliss, a solution for the fat reduction category.

