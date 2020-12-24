Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Price Hits $0.0002 on Exchanges

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. During the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar. Ravencoin Classic has a market capitalization of $1.77 million and approximately $5,683.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004285 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.09 or 0.00137488 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00021856 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $158.15 or 0.00677654 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.59 or 0.00152487 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.30 or 0.00374067 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00063188 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00095840 BTC.

About Ravencoin Classic

Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,735,470,000 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io . Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic

Buying and Selling Ravencoin Classic

Ravencoin Classic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ravencoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

