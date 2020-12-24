Equitable Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Equitable Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.55.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EQGPF. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Equitable Group in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Get Equitable Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:EQGPF remained flat at $$76.06 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.10. Equitable Group has a fifty-two week low of $62.64 and a fifty-two week high of $76.06.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), high interest savings accounts (HISAs), tax-free savings accounts (TFSAs), and institutional deposit notes.

Featured Article: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.