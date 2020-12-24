$16.56 Million in Sales Expected for Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) will announce $16.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aspen Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.50 million. Aspen Group reported sales of $12.54 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspen Group will report full year sales of $67.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $67.70 million to $67.81 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $87.49 million, with estimates ranging from $86.37 million to $88.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Aspen Group.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 14th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 11.93% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $16.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aspen Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Aspen Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

NASDAQ ASPU traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,193. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.69. Aspen Group has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $13.16. The stock has a market cap of $266.95 million, a PE ratio of -28.92 and a beta of 0.85.

In related news, CFO Frank J. Cotroneo sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total transaction of $162,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,763.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anne M. Mcnamara sold 9,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $107,127.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASPU. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Aspen Group by 554.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Aspen Group by 372.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Aspen Group during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Aspen Group during the second quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Group in the third quarter worth approximately $179,000. 45.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Group Company Profile

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, education, and professional and extended studies.

