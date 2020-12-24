Imaging Dynamics Company Ltd. (IDL.V) (CVE:IDL) Shares Up 75%

Imaging Dynamics Company Ltd. (IDL.V) (CVE:IDL)’s share price shot up 75% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.07. 180,499 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 527% from the average session volume of 28,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.04. The firm has a market cap of C$14.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11.

Imaging Dynamics Company Ltd. (IDL.V) Company Profile (CVE:IDL)

Imaging Dynamics Company Ltd., a medical technology company, provides digital radiography equipment worldwide. The company offers imaging detectors; and flat panel detectors under Aquarius8600 and VetnovaXion names. It also provides Magellan, a medical image processing software; and Sirius, a veterinary image processing software.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Imaging Dynamics Company Ltd. (IDL.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imaging Dynamics Company Ltd. (IDL.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.