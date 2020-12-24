TR European Growth Trust (TRG.L) (LON:TRG) Sets New 1-Year High at $1,230.00

TR European Growth Trust (TRG.L) (LON:TRG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,230 ($16.07) and last traded at GBX 1,224.88 ($16.00), with a volume of 20195 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,210 ($15.81).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,138.92 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 982.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57. The stock has a market capitalization of £613.77 million and a PE ratio of 5.43.

Get TR European Growth Trust (TRG.L) alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd were given a dividend of GBX 14.20 ($0.19) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from TR European Growth Trust (TRG.L)’s previous dividend of $7.80. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 22nd. TR European Growth Trust (TRG.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.92%.

TR European Growth Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve capital growth by investing predominantly in smaller and medium sized companies in Europe. The Company maintains a diversified portfolio. The Company invests 7% of its total assets.

Further Reading: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for TR European Growth Trust (TRG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TR European Growth Trust (TRG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.