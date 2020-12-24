Mkango Resources Ltd. (MKA.V) (CVE:MKA) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.25

Mkango Resources Ltd. (MKA.V) (CVE:MKA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25, with a volume of 10750 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$33.25 million and a P/E ratio of -14.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.19 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.12. The company has a current ratio of 12.62, a quick ratio of 12.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

About Mkango Resources Ltd. (MKA.V) (CVE:MKA)

Mkango Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Lancaster Exploration Limited, explores for and develops rare earth elements and associated minerals in the Republic of Malawi, Africa. It explores for uranium, niobium, tantalum, zircon, nickel, cobalt, and gold ores. The company's principal project is the Songwe Hill property within the Phalombe exploration license, which covers an area of 849.1 square kilometers located in southeast Malawi.

