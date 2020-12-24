Greencastle Resources Ltd. (VGN.V) (CVE:VGN) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.14

Greencastle Resources Ltd. (VGN.V) (CVE:VGN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 70000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.21 million and a P/E ratio of -17.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.11 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.08. The company has a current ratio of 20.00, a quick ratio of 19.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Greencastle Resources Ltd. (VGN.V) Company Profile (CVE:VGN)

Greencastle Resources Ltd. explores for and develops gold, base metal, and oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Investments in Private and Public Companies, Oil and Gas Interests, and Mining Interests segments. It holds interests in two oil and gas properties, which include Primate and Primate North, and Ferrier projects located in Saskatchewan and Alberta.

