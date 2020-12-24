Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX)

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 2,113 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,172% compared to the average daily volume of 93 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLTX. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 121.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 7,892 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $223,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $996,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $837,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.13% of the company’s stock.

NLTX stock traded up $3.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,028. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.44. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.81 and a 1 year high of $18.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.28 and a beta of 1.07.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts predict that Neoleukin Therapeutics will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NLTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

