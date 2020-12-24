The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BK shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America lowered The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley raised The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered The Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 378.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BK traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,813,609. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.44. The Bank of New York Mellon has a 52 week low of $26.40 and a 52 week high of $51.60.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

