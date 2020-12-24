Rapids Trading Down 20% Over Last Week (RPD)

Rapids (CURRENCY:RPD) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 24th. One Rapids token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including BiteBTC and Crex24. In the last seven days, Rapids has traded 20% lower against the dollar. Rapids has a market capitalization of $689,149.98 and approximately $324.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004283 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.07 or 0.00137381 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00021897 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $158.53 or 0.00679037 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.57 or 0.00152368 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.33 or 0.00374077 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00062990 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00095745 BTC.

Rapids Profile

Rapids’ total supply is 18,548,199,019 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,937,571,364 tokens. Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD . The official website for Rapids is www.rapidsnetwork.io

Rapids Token Trading

Rapids can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapids directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapids should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rapids using one of the exchanges listed above.

