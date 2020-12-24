dForce USDx Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $65,188.00 (USDX)

dForce USDx (CURRENCY:USDX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 24th. One dForce USDx token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004281 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. dForce USDx has a total market cap of $4.75 million and approximately $65,188.00 worth of dForce USDx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, dForce USDx has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23,345.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $286.47 or 0.01227067 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00064533 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000508 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003955 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00011294 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.02 or 0.00274224 BTC.

dForce USDx Profile

dForce USDx is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. dForce USDx’s total supply is 4,750,255 tokens. dForce USDx’s official website is dforce.network . The official message board for dForce USDx is medium.com/dforcenet . dForce USDx’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet

Buying and Selling dForce USDx

dForce USDx can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USDx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USDx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dForce USDx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

