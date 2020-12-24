AdEx (ADX) Price Hits $0.15 on Major Exchanges

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. AdEx has a total market capitalization of $15.25 million and $611,806.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AdEx token can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001407 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, AdEx has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AdEx alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00047213 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004293 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004778 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.66 or 0.00332665 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00030705 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00016847 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004283 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About AdEx

ADX is a token. It launched on July 1st, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for AdEx is www.adex.network

Buying and Selling AdEx

AdEx can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AdEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

