MAP Protocol (MAP) Price Hits $0.0219 on Exchanges

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. In the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded down 28.7% against the U.S. dollar. One MAP Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0219 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular exchanges. MAP Protocol has a total market cap of $6.97 million and approximately $167,573.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MAP Protocol Token Profile

MAP Protocol’s launch date was September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 318,474,889 tokens. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal . The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . MAP Protocol’s official website is www.maplabs.io

MAP Protocol Token Trading

MAP Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAP Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MAP Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

