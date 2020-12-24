Business Credit Substitute (BCS) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4,537.00

Business Credit Substitute (CURRENCY:BCS) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. Business Credit Substitute has a total market cap of $298,837.77 and approximately $4,537.00 worth of Business Credit Substitute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Business Credit Substitute token can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000720 BTC on major exchanges including BiKi and BCEX. In the last week, Business Credit Substitute has traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004276 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.05 or 0.00137072 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00021975 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $158.73 or 0.00678848 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.55 or 0.00152034 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $87.32 or 0.00373444 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00062888 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.59 or 0.00096615 BTC.

About Business Credit Substitute

Business Credit Substitute’s total supply is 68,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,775,710 tokens. Business Credit Substitute’s official message board is www.bcachain.org/news.php/en . The official website for Business Credit Substitute is www.bcachain.org/en . Business Credit Substitute’s official Twitter account is

Business Credit Substitute Token Trading

Business Credit Substitute can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiKi and BCEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Business Credit Substitute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Business Credit Substitute should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Business Credit Substitute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

