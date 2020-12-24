INMAX Price Up 28.5% Over Last 7 Days (INX)

INMAX (CURRENCY:INX) traded 33.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One INMAX token can now be bought for about $0.0119 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and Graviex. In the last seven days, INMAX has traded up 28.5% against the US dollar. INMAX has a market cap of $30,517.96 and $67.00 worth of INMAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004276 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.05 or 0.00137072 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00021975 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.73 or 0.00678848 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.55 or 0.00152034 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $87.32 or 0.00373444 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00062888 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.59 or 0.00096615 BTC.

INMAX Profile

INMAX’s genesis date was September 28th, 2018. INMAX’s total supply is 6,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,568,188 tokens. INMAX’s official message board is medium.com/@inmax_exchange . The official website for INMAX is inmax.live . INMAX’s official Twitter account is @innovaminex

Buying and Selling INMAX

INMAX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INMAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INMAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy INMAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

