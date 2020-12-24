SCRIV NETWORK (SCRIV) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $495.00

SCRIV NETWORK (CURRENCY:SCRIV) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 24th. SCRIV NETWORK has a market cap of $29,116.24 and approximately $495.00 worth of SCRIV NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SCRIV NETWORK coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including Graviex, STEX and Crex24. Over the last week, SCRIV NETWORK has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

SCRIV NETWORK Profile

SCRIV NETWORK is a PoW + Masternodes coin that uses the TRIBUS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 10th, 2018. SCRIV NETWORK’s total supply is 42,007,077 coins and its circulating supply is 24,744,362 coins. The Reddit community for SCRIV NETWORK is /r/SCRIV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SCRIV NETWORK’s official website is scriv.network. SCRIV NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @scriv_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SCRIV NETWORK is steemit.com/@scriv.

SCRIV NETWORK can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SCRIV NETWORK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SCRIV NETWORK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SCRIV NETWORK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

