VIBE (VIBE) Price Reaches $0.0140 on Major Exchanges

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. VIBE has a market capitalization of $3.65 million and $105,287.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIBE token can now be bought for approximately $0.0140 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, VIBE has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00046784 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004291 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004682 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.69 or 0.00332440 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00030935 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00016815 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004279 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

VIBE Profile

VIBE is a token. It launched on July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io . VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling VIBE

VIBE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIBE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIBE using one of the exchanges listed above.

