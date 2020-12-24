Terra Market Capitalization Reaches $253.53 Million (LUNA)

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Over the last seven days, Terra has traded up 5.1% against the dollar. One Terra coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00002234 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, GDAC, Coinone and Bittrex. Terra has a total market cap of $253.53 million and $28.41 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004279 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.01 or 0.00136960 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00021976 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $158.59 or 0.00678598 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.50 or 0.00151911 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.22 or 0.00373194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00062837 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00096944 BTC.

Terra Profile

Terra’s total supply is 995,029,818 coins and its circulating supply is 485,503,027 coins. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money . Terra’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Terra is terra.money

Buying and Selling Terra

Terra can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, GDAC and Coinone. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

