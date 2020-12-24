Analysts Set ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Price Target at $13.30

ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.30.
ADTN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on ADTRAN from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. BidaskClub raised ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $16.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 1,082.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,335 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,884 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in ADTRAN during the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in ADTRAN during the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in ADTRAN during the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in ADTRAN by 197.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 8,341 shares during the period. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $133.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.90 million. ADTRAN had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. On average, analysts forecast that ADTRAN will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 16th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3,600.00%.
ADTRAN Company Profile
ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, and distributed enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Network Solutions, and Services & Support segments. It offers fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software; software defined networking -controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the distribution point units; optical line terminals and transport solutions; optical networking edge aggregation; IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers; cabinet and outside-plant enclosures and services; transceivers, cables, and other miscellaneous materials; and other products, software, and services.
Recommended Story: How Buying a Call Option Works
Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.