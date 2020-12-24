Analysts Set ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Price Target at $13.30

ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.30.

ADTN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on ADTRAN from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. BidaskClub raised ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $16.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 1,082.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,335 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,884 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in ADTRAN during the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in ADTRAN during the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in ADTRAN during the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in ADTRAN by 197.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 8,341 shares during the period. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADTN traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.97. 1,954 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,592. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.73. The firm has a market cap of $717.90 million, a PE ratio of -44.18 and a beta of 1.35. ADTRAN has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $15.60.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $133.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.90 million. ADTRAN had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. On average, analysts forecast that ADTRAN will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 16th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3,600.00%.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, and distributed enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Network Solutions, and Services & Support segments. It offers fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software; software defined networking -controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the distribution point units; optical line terminals and transport solutions; optical networking edge aggregation; IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers; cabinet and outside-plant enclosures and services; transceivers, cables, and other miscellaneous materials; and other products, software, and services.

Recommended Story: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.