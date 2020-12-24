Brokerages Expect World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Brokerages predict that World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for World Acceptance’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.60. World Acceptance posted earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that World Acceptance will report full-year earnings of $8.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.10 to $9.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.42 to $9.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for World Acceptance.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $1.29. The company had revenue of $124.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.26 million. World Acceptance had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 14.91%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WRLD shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

In other World Acceptance news, insider John L. Calmes, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total transaction of $206,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,226,901.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total value of $85,771.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,215.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,682 shares of company stock valued at $581,950 in the last ninety days. 36.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRLD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 524.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in World Acceptance by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in World Acceptance by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,587 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in World Acceptance by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 5,347 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in World Acceptance in the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

World Acceptance stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.04. 343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,363. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.93. World Acceptance has a 52 week low of $43.16 and a 52 week high of $124.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $708.19 million, a PE ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 11.23, a current ratio of 11.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

