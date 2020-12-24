Brokerages Expect CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) Will Post Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) will post $1.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CoreLogic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.47 and the lowest is $0.83. CoreLogic posted earnings of $0.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CoreLogic will report full-year earnings of $3.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $4.44. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $4.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow CoreLogic.

Get CoreLogic alerts:

CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.14. CoreLogic had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The company had revenue of $436.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. CoreLogic’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on CLGX. ValuEngine cut shares of CoreLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoreLogic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CoreLogic from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Truist lowered shares of CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.82.

Shares of CLGX traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.47. 1,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,065,178. CoreLogic has a fifty-two week low of $24.69 and a fifty-two week high of $79.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.85 and a 200-day moving average of $68.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. CoreLogic’s dividend payout ratio is 52.80%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Alliance raised its position in CoreLogic by 5.3% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in CoreLogic by 1.2% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 23,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. raised its position in CoreLogic by 40.0% in the third quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 1,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CoreLogic in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in CoreLogic in the third quarter worth about $50,000. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CoreLogic

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CoreLogic (CLGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CoreLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.