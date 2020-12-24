-$0.17 EPS Expected for NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for NeoPhotonics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). NeoPhotonics posted earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 270%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoPhotonics will report full-year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.13). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NeoPhotonics.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. NeoPhotonics had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $102.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NPTN. DA Davidson cut their price objective on NeoPhotonics from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine raised NeoPhotonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised NeoPhotonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target (up from $9.00) on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. NeoPhotonics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.38.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in NeoPhotonics during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NPTN traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,243. NeoPhotonics has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $10.34. The stock has a market cap of $450.81 million, a P/E ratio of 53.41 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

