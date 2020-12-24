First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXH) Sets New 1-Year High at $107.44

First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXH) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $107.44 and last traded at $107.44, with a volume of 17 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $106.78.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.22 and a 200 day moving average of $96.04.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FXH. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 32.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth about $80,000.

The First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, before fees and expenses, of an equity index called the StrataQuant Health Care Index. The StrataQuant Health Care Index is an index developed, maintained and sponsored by the NYSE Group, Inc or its affiliates (NYSE), which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

