Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Hits New 52-Week High at $26.69

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.69 and last traded at $26.50, with a volume of 779690 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Trinity Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Trinity Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Trinity Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Trinity Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 202.69 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.41 and a 200-day moving average of $21.27.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.10. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 0.91%. The firm had revenue of $459.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 60.32%.

Trinity Industries declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 21st that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRN. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 213,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,552,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Trinity Industries by 13.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 680,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,478,000 after buying an additional 80,809 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Trinity Industries by 8.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 51,637 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 3,937 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in Trinity Industries by 325.5% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 225,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,801,000 after purchasing an additional 172,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Trinity Industries by 2.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

About Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN)

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

Read More: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.