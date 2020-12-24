Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $91.00

Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $91.00 and last traded at $86.50, with a volume of 21789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.50.
Separately, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Semler Scientific from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $612.01 million, a P/E ratio of 51.64, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.97.
About Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR)
Semler Scientific, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary products that assist healthcare providers to evaluate and treat patients with chronic diseases in the United States. Its products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.
