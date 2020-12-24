Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $91.00

Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $91.00 and last traded at $86.50, with a volume of 21789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.50.

Separately, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Semler Scientific from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $612.01 million, a P/E ratio of 51.64, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.97.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $10.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 million. Semler Scientific had a net margin of 42.42% and a return on equity of 64.58%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Semler Scientific, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

About Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR)

Semler Scientific, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary products that assist healthcare providers to evaluate and treat patients with chronic diseases in the United States. Its products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

